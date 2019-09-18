|
Linda Green King
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, September 18, 2019, Linda Green King, 78, loving wife of 56 years to Gary Randal King.
Linda was a native of Fort Worth, Texas. She was a loving wife to her husband and a caring mother for her two sons. For 18 years, she was a stay at home Mom while making numerous moves throughout the US following her husband's career. In 1980 a new company was formed by her husband in Augusta. She joined the company in 1982 and played a key role in the administrative staff until retirement in 1994. Linda and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout the years to various vacation destinations including the West Coast, Tahoe, Vegas, and the Caribbean.
In addition to her husband, family members include two sons: Jeffrey B. King and Chad M. King and a sister Brenda Green Hinson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Lorraine Butler Green.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son Chapel with Bishop Garn Capps officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Saturday, one hour prior to the service, at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
