Mrs. Linda H. Ashley
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Linda H. Ashley, wife of Edward Ashley for thirty one years, entered into rest peacefully at her home, Monday, May 25, 2020.
Linda worked for Kinsey & Walton for fifteen years, she was very passionate about serving others, she truly loved funeral service.
She will truly be missed by her family; husband, Edward Ashley; niece, Thaleisha (Bryan) Griffin; nephews, Donald M. (Tiffany Lockwood) Bash, Walter M. Bash, step-daughter, Iris Rivers; grandchildren Alonna Rivers, Antwan Rivers; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Walker Memorial Park, 611 Laney Walker Blvd. Masks are required to attend the service. Viewing will be Thursday, the 28th from 2 to 6pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706)790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 28, 2020