Linda Horton
Vidette, GA—Mrs. Linda Horton, 73, of 7728 Hwy 305, Vidette, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at MUSC in Charleston, South Carolina.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Friday, August 30 at the funeral home. The funeral will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, August 31 at Vidette United Methodist Church with the Reverend Tom Oliver officiating. Burial will be in Rose Dhu Cemetery, Vidette. Pallbearers will be Curtis Jenkins, Waylon White, Rob Daniel, Bill Tinsley, Darrel Johnson, and Michael Bradley.
Mrs. Horton, a native of Jefferson County, lived most of her life in Burke County. She was a member of Vidette United Methodist Church, as well as Mrs. Joyce Gray's Bible study class at First Baptist Church, Waynesboro. In 2005, she received the gift of life through a successful liver transplant.
Mrs. Horton is preceded in death by her parents, Eldred and Eve (McGraw) Pittman. Survivors include her husband, Mickey Horton of Vidette; a daughter, Belinda (Jody) Conner of Waynesboro; a son, Tate Horton of Augusta; a grandson, James Conner; and three brothers, Ronnie (Annette) Pittman of Gibson, Warren Pittman of Gibson, and Jimmie (Sarah) Pittman of Avera.
Memorials may be made to Georgia Transplant Foundation, 2201 Macy Drive, Roswell, Georgia 30076 or Rose Dhu Cemetery Fund c/o Rosemary Baughman, 7166 Hwy 24 West, Louisville, Georgia 30434.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531). You may sign the guest book at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday, August 30, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019