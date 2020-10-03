Linda Jean Zellers Fletcher
Augusta, GA—Linda Jean Zellers Fletcher, 72, of Dogwood Drive, entered into rest on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., from Westover Memorial Park.
Born on September 1, 1948, to the late Donald Eugene and Leatha Ellen Zellers, she lived in Augusta most of her life. She greatly enjoyed nature, watching backyard birds, especially hummingbirds, feed in her backyard. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She is preceded in death by her cherished husband of almost 40 years, William Albert Fletcher; her infant son, William Albert Fletcher, Jr.; and her sister, Geneva Zellers.
She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Barbara (Jerry) Spence and Donna (Eugene) Homschek III, of Augusta; five grandchildren, Jon (Patricia) and Brianna Spence, and Levi (Hannah), Zachary and William Homschek; and one great-granddaughter, Paisley Spence.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
