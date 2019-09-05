The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son
1946 - 2019
Linda Jolly Obituary
Linda Jolly
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, September 5, 2019, Linda Rebecca Taylor Jolly, 72, wife of Robert Jolly.
Linda was so many things to so many people. She was a genuine, kind loving woman. Linda was a wife, best friend, sister, mother, aunt, a proud grandma, and wonderful friend. She enjoyed family time, get togethers, shopping, camping, and loved the beach. And of course she loved Mimzy. They had a love/hate relationship. Mom loved to aggravate Mimzy with her toes but no matter what Mimzy was with her to the end.
Linda is survived by her husband, Robert Jolly; daughters: Tina Gambrell (Randy) and Samantha Williams; grandchildren: Jason Gambrell, Tyler Gambrell, and Savanna Williams. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas Jolly.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Tom Kalliokoski officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Saturday one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019
