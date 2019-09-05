|
Linda Jolly
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, September 5, 2019, Linda Rebecca Taylor Jolly, 72, wife of Robert Jolly.
Linda was so many things to so many people. She was a genuine, kind loving woman. Linda was a wife, best friend, sister, mother, aunt, a proud grandma, and wonderful friend. She enjoyed family time, get togethers, shopping, camping, and loved the beach. And of course she loved Mimzy. They had a love/hate relationship. Mom loved to aggravate Mimzy with her toes but no matter what Mimzy was with her to the end.
Linda is survived by her husband, Robert Jolly; daughters: Tina Gambrell (Randy) and Samantha Williams; grandchildren: Jason Gambrell, Tyler Gambrell, and Savanna Williams. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas Jolly.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Tom Kalliokoski officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Saturday one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
