Linda Joyce Clem Best
1940 - 2020
Martinez, Georgia— Linda Joyce Clem Best, 80 years old, entered into rest on Sat., August 15th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the dear wife of nearly 60 years to Lonnie E. Best, 1SG USA (Ret.), by whom she was predeceased in March of 2018.
Mrs. Best was born at Fort Benning, GA. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, and was adored by many within and outside the family as Grandma and Nana.
She is survived by her children Joyce McHam (Lonnie), Lori J. Best, Glen T. Best (Anja), Lisa Best Childs (Chris), Robert E. Best, Lonnie C. Best (Jamie), her brother David Clem (Amanda), grandchildren Jason McHam (Tiffany), Vicki Coats (Greg), Courtney O'Neal (James), Carrie Manders, David Childs, Taylor Blessing (Matt), and 10 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents William T. Clem, Sr. and Mary Cook Clem, and her brothers William T. Clem, Jr. and Robert E. Clem.
The family would like to thank Pam Tennille, who helped care for Mrs. Best during her final months.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at Bellevue Memorial Gardens, Pastor Don Prosser officiating.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/23/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
