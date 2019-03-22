|
Linda Kinard Boggs, 61, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her residence.
Private services will be held by her family.
Ms. Boggs is survived by her children, Trey Bradley Holloway and Amanda Holloway Hand (Philip Wade Hand); her grandchildren, Walter Wade Hand and William Matthew Hand; and her sister, Joyce Kinard Huffman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Furman D. Kinard, II and Irene Hurley Kinard; and by her siblings, Furman D. Kinard, III and Gary Patrick Kinard.
If so desired memorials may be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York, New York, 10017.
