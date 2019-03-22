Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for LInda Boggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LInda Kinard Boggs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LInda Kinard Boggs Obituary
Linda Kinard Boggs, 61, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her residence.

Private services will be held by her family.

Ms. Boggs is survived by her children, Trey Bradley Holloway and Amanda Holloway Hand (Philip Wade Hand); her grandchildren, Walter Wade Hand and William Matthew Hand; and her sister, Joyce Kinard Huffman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Furman D. Kinard, II and Irene Hurley Kinard; and by her siblings, Furman D. Kinard, III and Gary Patrick Kinard.

If so desired memorials may be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York, New York, 10017.

Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at

www.plattsfuneralhome.com

PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME

721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now