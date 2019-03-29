Home

George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 220-0728
Linda Larkin Smith


Linda Larkin Smith Obituary
Linda Larkin Smith, age 62, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Linda was born New Year's Eve, December 31, 1956 in Michigan to Ruth Jennings Larkin and the late Daniel C. Larkin. She spent her career in banking and retired after twenty-five years. She loved animals, gardening, and had a horse that she was exceptionally fond of. Her family will always remember her as a very friendly and loving person.

In addition to her father, Linda was preceded in death by two husbands, Tom Mims and David Smith.

Survivors include her mother, Ruth Larkin; and two brothers, Dan Larkin and John Larkin, all of Aiken, SC.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at George Funeral Home followed by a funeral service in the George Funeral Chapel at 2:00 PM. The Rev. Dr. Fred W. Andrea III will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Albrect SPCA Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, SC 29801.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2019
