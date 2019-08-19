|
Linda Lowery Neal
Augusta, GA—Husband: Teddy Neal. Sons: Michael S. Neal, Stephen C. Neal, Billy Neal. Parents: Harry C. Lowery, Malinda W. Lowery (Deceased). Sister: Francis Lowery Cook. Brother-in-law: Doug Cook (Deceased). Grandchildren: Emilei Neal, Dylan Cooksey, Michael Neal Jr., Kevin Neal, Mike Neal & Lucas Neal.
Extended Family: Arnie Beyeler. Memorial services will be held Thursday, August 22 at 7pm at Metropolitan Community Church of our Redeemer 557 Greene St. Augusta, GA.
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
