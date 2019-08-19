Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Metropolitan Community Church of our Redeemer
557 Greene St
Augusta, GA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lowery Neal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Lowery Neal Obituary
Linda Lowery Neal
Augusta, GA—Husband: Teddy Neal. Sons: Michael S. Neal, Stephen C. Neal, Billy Neal. Parents: Harry C. Lowery, Malinda W. Lowery (Deceased). Sister: Francis Lowery Cook. Brother-in-law: Doug Cook (Deceased). Grandchildren: Emilei Neal, Dylan Cooksey, Michael Neal Jr., Kevin Neal, Mike Neal & Lucas Neal.
Extended Family: Arnie Beyeler. Memorial services will be held Thursday, August 22 at 7pm at Metropolitan Community Church of our Redeemer 557 Greene St. Augusta, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.