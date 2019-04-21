The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda M. Kelley Obituary
Entered into rest Tuesday, April 16, 2019, Linda M. Kelley, 70, loving wife of Floyd Kelley for 51 years.

Family members include: Randy McKee (Cindy) of Trenton, SC, Wilmar Rachaels (Jim) of Hephzibah, Shirley Landtrip of Davisboro, GA, Carolyn Daniel of Evans, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Joey Kelley and her daughter Angela Kelley.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son Chapel with Mr. Danny Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends Monday at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
