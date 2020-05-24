|
Linda Marie Sterling
Augusta, Georgia—Linda Marie Sterling, 72, of Augusta, GA, went to her Heavenly reward on the evening of May 19, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother taken from us too soon and will be missed by all who came to know her.
Linda was born in Beaufort, SC, to the late Ernest Alden Farmer and Palma Harley Dearing. She eventually moved to Norfolk, VA, and married the late H. G. Ward, Sr., and bore one son, H. G. Ward, Jr. While in Norfolk she became a licensed insurance agent/customer representative. She then moved to San Antonio, TX, where she married her husband, Donald Wayne Sterling, and moved to Augusta, GA, upon her husband's retirement from the U. S. Navy, where she continued to work in insurance and various administrative positions including Georgia Military College and Medical College of Georgia Dental School until retiring. Sometime after retiring she because a Paparazzi Accessories Consultant until she passed.
Linda is survived by her husband, Donald Sterling; her son, Herbert Ward, Jr.; her stepdaughter, Debra Ann Sterling; grandchildren, Benjamin and Christopher Ward; and step-grandchildren; Natasha and Layton Sterling. She is proceeded in death by her mother, Palma Jean Harley Dearing, father, Ernest Alden Farmer, and stepfather, Edward Dearing.
Linda was a member of the fellowship of Bill W. for the past 25 plus years living a life of compassion for animals and her fellow man.
Due to restrictions from the Corona Virus there will be no services.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 25, 2020