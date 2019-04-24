|
Mrs. Linda E. Dietrich, 57, of Trenton, SC, wife of thirty-two years to Mr. Mark Alan Dietrich, entered into rest on Sunday, April 27, 2019.
Born in Richmond County, GA and a lifelong area resident, she as a daughter of John "Jack" and Elizabeth "Connell" Moody. She was a 1980 graduate of LBC and was Office Manager of the Robert McDonald Law Firm. Linda enjoyed feeding the animals in her backyard, raising flowers and reading novels.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children, Selena Marie Dietrich, Columbia, SC and Karl Mark Dietrich, Trenton, SC and brother, Kenneth Moody Jr. and his wife Helen, Edgefield County, SC.
In accordance with her wishes, Linda will be cremated and a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 10 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. Pastor Dexter Lambert will officiate.
"She was born on Christmas Eve and she passed away on Easter Sunday. She is in Gods company now and forever."
If so desired, memorials may be made to the . (www.lung.org)
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019