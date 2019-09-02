|
Linda Neal Holt
Thomson, Georgia—Mrs. Linda Neal Holt, 68, McLeroy Drive, Thomson, GA entered into rest on September 1, 2019.
Linda was a lifelong resident of McDuffie County, Georgia and worked at Michael's Restaurant for 34 years. She also worked at Chic-Fil -A for a while. Linda was a member of Union Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing and traveling to the mountains. She especially loved her great grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Ted Holt; mother, Jeanette Land; daughter, Teresa Griswell; brother, Paul McLeroy (Catherine); sisters, Shirley Saxon (Danny), Brenda Cramer; granddaughter, Kayla Maddox (Josh); great grandchildren, Dawson Haney, Oaklynn Maddox, Riverlynn Maddox; brother in law, Robert Holt; cousin, Rudean Robiston and nine nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in the chapel of Beggs Funeral Home with Rev. Butch Baston and Rev. Scott Franklin officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Linda Neal Holt .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 3, 2019