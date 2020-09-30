Linda Pitts Stutts
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Linda Pitts Stutts, 81, who entered into rest September 30, 2020, will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Heyward Horton officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Posey Funeral Directors Facebook page. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Stutts was a native of Goldsboro, NC, having made North Augusta, SC her home for the past 53 years. She was an active member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she served as Floral Director for many years. Mrs. Stutts retired from the V.A. Hospital as an Administrative Assistant with over 30 years of service. In her younger years, Mrs. Stutts volunteered with the North Augusta Recreation Department and coached softball. She was a strong woman who worked hard as a single parent to give her children the opportunity of higher education and a solid foundation in life. Mrs. Stutts loved her family dearly and enjoyed large family gathering with plenty of food and fellowship. She had a servant's heart and was always willing to help those in need. Mrs. Stutts will be fondly remembered as a Christian woman who was strong in her faith. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert Ray Pitts, her parents, James Teachey and Ruby T. Edmonson; her siblings Ronald Teachey, Jim Teachey and Jean Haithcock.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Joe Stutts; three daughters, Deborah Pitts (Charles) Bell, Chapin, SC, Robbie P. (Ray) Bellamy, North Augusta, SC, Amie P. (Baylan) Thomas, Grovetown, GA; four sons, Ronnie Stutts, James Stutts, Gary Stutts, Thomas Stutts; eleven grandchildren, Kaycee Purvis, Chase Doying, Logan Doying, Jordan Rawls, Savanna Rawls, Carter Thomas, Brady Thomas, Katherine Stutts, Phillip Stutts, Robert Stutts, Jason Stutts; and many great-grandchildren
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday evening from 4 until 6 o'clock. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Pallbearers will be Mrs. Stutts' grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 124 Clearmont Drive, Belvedere, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181. Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits