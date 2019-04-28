|
Linda Price Bannister, age 65 of North Augusta, SC entered into rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at her residence. Linda worked at the Veterans Administration for over 40 years and was so proud to have donated gallons of blood to local blood banks to help others. She was always reading and had a love for the beach.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Jeanette Davis Price and daughter, Christina Jeanette Bannister. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, John and Amber Bannister of Graniteville, SC, sisters, Marlene Miller, Tina Huber and Sharon Adams all of Minnesota and grandchildren, Creighton Bannister and Henry Poole both of North Augusta, SC and John Mikael Bannister of Evans, GA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com. Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr. Suite C, Augusta, GA 30909. (762) 994-0311
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019