Mrs. Linda Rae Hurt Ellington, age 71, beloved wife of C. Wayne Ellington, entered into rest Saturday, March 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Mrs. Ellington was born in Warrenville, SC to the late Alvin and Florence Hurt. She had retired from Columbia County School Systems as a Para-professional. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Chapel with Pastor Oscar Whiteside officiating. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Family members include a son, Kenneth Wayne Ellington of Grovetown, GA; three daughters, Donna Michelle Costello (Frank) of North Augusta, SC, Tammy Marie Ellington of Grovetown, GA, and Lisa Deanne Wells of Locust Grove, GA; a sister, Barbara Jean Wright (Robert) of Aiken, SC; six grandchildren, Stephen, Mary Elizabeth, Allison, Frankie, Haley, and Sophia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2019