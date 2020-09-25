Linda Ruth Stapleton
Macon, GA—Linda Ruth Stapleton, 70, of Macon, died Thursday, September 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverend Gene Saunders officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
