Linda Swann
1945 - 2020
Thomson, Georgia—Mrs. Linda Bowman Swann, 75, loving and supportive wife of Raymond Swann for 54 years, succumbed to cancer after a valiant and courageous fight. Surrounded by family at her residence, Linda went to be with her Lord on August 5, 2020.
In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by three sons: Scott Swann (Debra), Mark Swann (Tina), and Stephen Swann (Cheryl). Linda was a great mother always being supportive and proud of her sons, rejoicing in their accomplishments, and consoling and comforting in their time of need. Linda's sons and their wives blessed her with seven grandchildren: Max, Courtney, Cam, Bo, Carter, Cooper, and Payton. They all love their "Gamama" but not more than she loved and enjoyed them. Also, Linda was blessed to enjoy a great grandchild, River. In addition, Linda is survived by a younger brother, Bill Bowman and his wife, Delores. A close friend and confidant, Susan Cranford, remains to cherish their long friendship.
In 1972, Linda and her husband, Raymond moved to Thomson, GA. She worked with CSRA/RESA an educational support agency for many years and retired as the bookkepper of technical services. Linda had a passion for her church, especially the Agape Ladies Sunday School Class. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Thomson. Linda was predeceased by her parents, Tom and Barbara Bowman and an older brother, Dr. Tom Bowman, whom she loved and admired greatly. Her brother, Tom, died from a tragic accident at age 30.
A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, August 8th at Westview Cemetery, Thomson with Dr. David Lambert officiating.
Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
To honor Linda's memory it is the family's desire that memorial contribuitions be made to the First Baptist Church Youth Center Fund, P. O. Box 99, Thomson, GA 30824.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Linda Swann.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/07/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
