Linda T. Samuels
Harlem, GA—Ms. Linda T. Samuels entered into rest on February 26, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Simonia Baptist Church with Rev. Ernest Turner officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Survivors are her daughters, Asia Lewis and Destiny Lewis; devoted friend and father of her children, Calvin Lewis; four sisters, Sandra (Robert) Lampkin, Fannie Samuels, Louvenia Samuels, Lillie Samuels; three brothers, Gain Johnson, Eric Samuels, Martin (Tonya) Samuels III; three aunts, Ruth Johnson, Lucille Gaines, Georgia Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/28/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2020