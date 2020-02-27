Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Linda Samuels
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Simonia Baptist Church
Linda T. Samuels

Linda T. Samuels Obituary
Linda T. Samuels
Harlem, GA—Ms. Linda T. Samuels entered into rest on February 26, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Simonia Baptist Church with Rev. Ernest Turner officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Survivors are her daughters, Asia Lewis and Destiny Lewis; devoted friend and father of her children, Calvin Lewis; four sisters, Sandra (Robert) Lampkin, Fannie Samuels, Louvenia Samuels, Lillie Samuels; three brothers, Gain Johnson, Eric Samuels, Martin (Tonya) Samuels III; three aunts, Ruth Johnson, Lucille Gaines, Georgia Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/28/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2020
