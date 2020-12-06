1/1
Linda W. Cross
Martinez, Georgia—Linda W. Cross, passed away at her home, peacefully with her family present on Thursday evening. Mrs. Cross was born in Milledgeville, GA, in 1951, to Clifford and Carolyn Watson. She was a graduate of Georgia College in Milledgeville, and went on to become a school teacher for 38 years; she was a member of the Augusta Choral Society. She was preceded in death by her parents .She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Daniel Cross, her son Timothy Cross and two grandchildren, Cohen and Avalynn Cross ,also survived by her brother Keith Watson . Mrs. Cross was a member of Hephzibah Baptist Church . Interment and services will be private at Vance Cemetery in Hephzibah. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations be made to : Augusta Oncology Associates , Attn: Patient Accounts 1303 D'Antignac St., Suite 1000, Augusta, GA 30901. ( Please designate the donation for the Lydia Project, in honor of Linda Cross. These donations will be used to meet the personal and financial needs of cancer patients) .
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/7/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

