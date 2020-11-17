Mrs. Linda Wells Sands
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Linda Wells Sands entered into rest Sunday, November 15, 2020 at University Hospital.
Viewing will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM from Mount Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Road, with Reverend Shellie Sapp. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
