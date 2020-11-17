1/
Linda Wells Sands
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Linda Wells Sands
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Linda Wells Sands entered into rest Sunday, November 15, 2020 at University Hospital.
Viewing will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM from Mount Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Road, with Reverend Shellie Sapp. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
W.H. Mays Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved