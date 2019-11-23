|
|
Mr. Lindbergh Key, Jr.
Beech Island, GA—Mr. Lindbergh Key, Jr., of Storm Branch Road, entered into rest November 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Chauncey A. Scott officiating.The remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Key, a native of Edgefield County was a graduate of Leavelle McCampbell High School. He retired from Kimberley-Clark as a machine operator. He was a member of Mims Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Jean Smith Key; a son, Ricky Delon Key (Vanessa Roberts); three daughters, Tiffany Ann Key, Stephanie Key and Michelle White; two brothers, Danny and Tommy Key; two sisters, Shirley Ann Key and Katherine (Rev. Anthony Q.) Miller; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 24, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019