Mr. Lindsey Holmes entered into rest on Friday, April 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Second Shiloh Baptist Church with Reverend Curtis Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are his wife, Judy Holmes; four children, Demetrick(Sonya) Holmes,Shawn( Jessica)Holmes, Zachary(Stephanie)Holmes, Kimberly Holmes, twenty- one grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; his mother Gladys Holmes; brother, Robert(Mary)Holmes; sisters, Louise(John)Terrell, Lorraine Holmes, Melvina Morris, Bridgette Watson, and a host other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 2, 2019