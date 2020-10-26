Lindy D. McTier, CW3, (USA Retired)
Dearing, GA—Lindy D. McTier, 93, husband of Jeanette (Jan) McTier, entered into eternal rest on October 24, 2020.
There will be a graveside service for immediate family only with interment at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens in Thomson, Ga. with the Reverend Danny McClure officiating.
Lindy McTier was a native of Warren County. He served in the US Army from 1945 to 1967, while being stationed in Europe, Korea, Vietnam and numerous stateside bases. Following retirement, he drove a school bus for the McDuffie County school system and then retired again to tend his great loves: his wife, his children and the family farm.
Mr. McTier was active in numerous community organizations and events. He served as a member and leader of the Dearing Elementary School PTO, the Dearing Lions Club, and the Georgia Cattlemen's Association. While serving on the McDuffie County Recreation Committee, he led the effort to establish a recreational park in Dearing. He served on many boards and committees at the Harlem United Methodist Church, and he was a member of the Fort Creek Baptist Church Brotherhood. Along with his wife, he was a cofounder of the Kendall McTier Family Association.
Lindy McTier is survived by his wife Jan and his four children: David McTier of San Antonio, Texas; Linda Carrier (Don Mosely) of Johns Creek; Steven McTier (Sandy) of Byron; and Michael McTier (Lynne) of Dearing. In addition, he is survived by one brother, Morris McTier, of Dearing, and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the McTier family asks that you make a contribution in Lindy's name to the Alzheimer's Association
or your favorite charity
.
