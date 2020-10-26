To Mrs. Jan & The McTier Family, my heart is heavy at this time. I was one of the nurses whom attended to Mr. Lindy on a daily basis during the weekdays. I came to know each of you as he told me so much about his family. He truly loved each of you!!! The video tribute came to life before my very eyes. Mr. Lindy shared those wonderful moments with me many a times, and I never grew tired of listening. Each time I learned something new. He was a very sweet man. I encourage you all to keep those memories dear and close to your hearts. Take care of Mrs. Jan. They were a loving couple.

Deadra Bibbs

Friend