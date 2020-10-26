1/1
Lindy D. McTier (Usa Retired) Cw3
Lindy D. McTier, CW3, (USA Retired)
Dearing, GA—Lindy D. McTier, 93, husband of Jeanette (Jan) McTier, entered into eternal rest on October 24, 2020.
There will be a graveside service for immediate family only with interment at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens in Thomson, Ga. with the Reverend Danny McClure officiating.
Lindy McTier was a native of Warren County. He served in the US Army from 1945 to 1967, while being stationed in Europe, Korea, Vietnam and numerous stateside bases. Following retirement, he drove a school bus for the McDuffie County school system and then retired again to tend his great loves: his wife, his children and the family farm.
Mr. McTier was active in numerous community organizations and events. He served as a member and leader of the Dearing Elementary School PTO, the Dearing Lions Club, and the Georgia Cattlemen's Association. While serving on the McDuffie County Recreation Committee, he led the effort to establish a recreational park in Dearing. He served on many boards and committees at the Harlem United Methodist Church, and he was a member of the Fort Creek Baptist Church Brotherhood. Along with his wife, he was a cofounder of the Kendall McTier Family Association.
Lindy McTier is survived by his wife Jan and his four children: David McTier of San Antonio, Texas; Linda Carrier (Don Mosely) of Johns Creek; Steven McTier (Sandy) of Byron; and Michael McTier (Lynne) of Dearing. In addition, he is survived by one brother, Morris McTier, of Dearing, and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the McTier family asks that you make a contribution in Lindy's name to the Alzheimer's Association or your favorite charity.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA 706-556-6524
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/28/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 26, 2020
To Mrs. Jan & The McTier Family, my heart is heavy at this time. I was one of the nurses whom attended to Mr. Lindy on a daily basis during the weekdays. I came to know each of you as he told me so much about his family. He truly loved each of you!!! The video tribute came to life before my very eyes. Mr. Lindy shared those wonderful moments with me many a times, and I never grew tired of listening. Each time I learned something new. He was a very sweet man. I encourage you all to keep those memories dear and close to your hearts. Take care of Mrs. Jan. They were a loving couple.
Deadra Bibbs
Friend
