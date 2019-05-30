Home

Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Linnie Margaline Hellinger

Linnie Margaline Hellinger Obituary
Linnie Margaline Hellinger, 84, entered into rest on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Funeral services will be private.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Starling-Evans Funeral Home.

Ms. Hellinger was born in Cumming, Georgia and was a longtime resident of Grovetown. As a self-made and successful business woman, she was the owner of the Grovetown Bargain Center and a caring boss to its many employees over the years. Among the many things that brought enjoyment to her life were her family, traveling to casinos, dog racing and playing cards with friends.

She is survived by her daughter Vickie Crawford (Joe); and three grandchildren, Scot Crawford, Jillian Fonville (William) and Craig Allen Joiner.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Craig Wiley and her brother, Curtis Roper.

Memorials may be made to the Foundation of Wesley Woods, 1817 Clifton Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30329. Visit www.starling-evans.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING-EVANS FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 30 to May 31, 2019
