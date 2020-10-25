Lisa Bauer

1/
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Lisa Faye Burke Bauer, 53, of North Augusta, SC, fell asleep in death on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Born in Jenkins County, GA, a daughter of Hilda Burke Vinson and the late Albert J, Burke, she had been a resident of North Augusta, SC, most of her life. Lisa was a graduate of North Augusta High School. She enjoyed working puzzles and watching TV.
In addition to her parents, family members include brothers and their spouses, Allen and Tina Burke and James Kim and Wanda Burke, all of Millen, GA.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
If so desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. (www.stjude.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Lisa and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/26/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
