The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Lisa Bush


1969 - 2019
Lisa Bush Obituary
Lisa Bush
Augusta, GA—Born on February 28th, 1969, at Fort Ord, California, near Monterey; Lisa Elaine Bush moved with her parents to Georgia as an infant. She graduated from Westside High School and attended Georgia College in Milledgeville, Gordon College in Barnesville and Augusta College. She worked as a real estate closing secretary for her father, attorney Roy Tritt, and eventually her brother. She was also the office manager of Advanced Mortgage. Lisa kept the nurseries at various times at Burns Memorial Methodist Church, Covenant Presbyterian Church and National Hills Baptist Church where she was a member. She died on November 29th surrounded by family and friends.
She is survived by her parents: Nancy and Howard Bush; her brother: Brian Bush and his wife, Mickey; nieces: Madison Bush, Drew Bush, Landry Bush and Allison Parola; an aunt: Charlene Hiott; a cousin: Marcy Hiott and Marcy's son: Jalen Jones.
The family would like to thank those who helped during her Lisa's final illness; A Time 4 Care sitters, Amerisys Home Health Care, Heartland Hospice, Doctor Ghamande and his team, the staff of 5 North at MCG/AU Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son with Deacon Danny Craig officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
