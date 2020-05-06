|
Lisa Carol Henley
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Lisa Carol Henley, wife of the late Ricky Lee Henley, of Martinez GA, entered into rest on May 5, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery Augusta. Mrs. Henley was born in Danville VA, to Nancy Hinton Kennedy and the late Rufus Jackson Kennedy. She was a manager for Athens Pizza. In addition to her mother survivors include three sons, Michael Kennedy of Martinez, Ricky Kennedy of Augusta, and Trevor Henley of Graniteville SC, one daughter Dana Kennedy of Augusta, two brothers Neil and Tony Kennedy both of Martinez, and 9 grandchildren. The family requests that donations be made in Lisa's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
