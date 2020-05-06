The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Westview Cemetery Augusta
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Henley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Carol Henley


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Carol Henley Obituary
Lisa Carol Henley
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Lisa Carol Henley, wife of the late Ricky Lee Henley, of Martinez GA, entered into rest on May 5, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery Augusta. Mrs. Henley was born in Danville VA, to Nancy Hinton Kennedy and the late Rufus Jackson Kennedy. She was a manager for Athens Pizza. In addition to her mother survivors include three sons, Michael Kennedy of Martinez, Ricky Kennedy of Augusta, and Trevor Henley of Graniteville SC, one daughter Dana Kennedy of Augusta, two brothers Neil and Tony Kennedy both of Martinez, and 9 grandchildren. The family requests that donations be made in Lisa's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/07/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. King Funeral Home
Download Now