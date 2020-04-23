|
Lisa Evans Albright
Hephzibah , Ga—Mrs. Lisa Evans Albright 54, Loving wife of Brian K.Albright of 34 years. Went to be with the Lord on April 21,2020. Lisa was born on February 8,1966 to late Earl Evans and Marie Johnson Evans. Mother to Jessica M. Rosier (Jared Rosier) Grandmother(MiMi) to her Sunshine Emma Marie Rosier. She leaves behind 3 brothers and 5 sisters, 1 late sister Bonnie Vandegrift (51) and child (Little)Brian Albright 8 days old. Nieces and Nephews and In-laws that we're blessed to be apart of her life. Lisa let go of our hand to take the Lords and will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Celebration of Life will be held on May 2,2020 at 1pm at Fellowship Baptist Church in Grovetown, Ga. Pastor Charlie K. Deloach officiating. (706)399-6214
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020