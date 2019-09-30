|
|
Lisa Jane Smith
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Lisa Jane Smith, 58, of Moose Club Rd., Thomson, GA entered into rest on September 27, 2019.
Lisa grew up in Lincolnton, GA and was the daughter of the late Tommy Guillebeau and the late Jane Gresham Guillebeau. She was a waitress at Shoney's, Ryans, Gracie B's and Belle Meade in Thomson and most recently at Golden Corral. Lisa enjoyed meeting people as a waitress and she never met a stranger. She loved her grandbabies, her children and her family. In addition to her parents Lisa was predeceased by brothers, Tom Guillebeau and Roy Guillebeau and granddaughter, Emily Smith.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Sam Smith; sons, J.T. Smith, Jason Smith (Stephanie), and Jeremy Smith; sister, Kathie Guillebeau Judy (Mike); grandchildren, Samantha Smith and Chandler Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Union Baptist Church with Rev. Butch Baston officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday night at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the or to the .
The family would like to express their grateful appreciation to the University Hospital Cardiovascular PACU for the excellent care given during Lisa's illness.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Lisa Smith .
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/01/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019