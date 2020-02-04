|
Lisa Lynn
Seneca, SC—Lisa Carol Lynn, 45, passed away at home with her daughters on January 21, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1305 Troupe Street, Augusta, GA on February 15, 2020 at 1 pm. The family will receive friends after the Memorial Service in the Fellowship Hall of the Church.
A native of Augusta, GA, Miss Lynn was the daughter of the late Joseph Robert "JR" Lynn and the late Carolyn O'Connor Lynn. Miss Lynn was also preceded in death by her granddaughter Lily Elise Lynn; her Aunt Lavelle O'Connor; and her Uncle Joel Lynn.
Miss Lynn attended St. Mary's on the Hill Catholic School and was part of the Class of 1992 for Aquinas High School. Miss Lynn worked in customer service during her career.
Miss Lynn is survived by her daughters Kymberly Ann Lynn of Seneca, SC; Stephanie Rose Lynn of Seneca SC; her Sister Lauren Huntley (Scott) and her niece Jennifer Huntley of Augusta, GA; her Uncle Jerry O'Connor of North Augusta, SC; her Aunt Wilma Lynn of Augusta, GA; and cousins in Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 113 Clemson View Drive, Seneca, SC 29678.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to www.metavivor.org or mail to Metavivor Research and Support, Inc., 1783 Forest Drive #184, Annapolis, MD 21401. Please make the donations in memory of Lisa Lynn.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020