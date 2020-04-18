The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Lisa Martin Mourfield

Lisa Martin Mourfield Obituary
Lisa Martin Mourfield
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, April 16, 2020, Mrs. Lisa Martin Mourfield, 50; wife of Peter Mourfield; sons: Zachary Drew and Nicholas Mourfield; parents: Van and Maxine Martin; sister: Lori (John) Ferguson; and nephew and nieces: John (Brooke) Ferguson, Amber Ferguson, and Cora Martin. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Martin.
Lisa was a native of Alma, GA, grew up in Burke County and was a resident of Martinez, wherewith her husband raised their boys. She was known for being a stellar seamstress, loved traveling, and, most of all, enjoyed time with her family and friends.
A celebration of Lisa's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to SafeHomes of Augusta.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020
