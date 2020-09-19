Lisa Martin Mourfield
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, April 16, 2020, Mrs. Lisa Martin Mourfield, 50; wife of Peter Mourfield; sons: Zachary Drew and Nicholas Mourfield; parents: Van and Maxine Martin; sister: Lori (John) Ferguson; and nephew and nieces: John (Brooke) Ferguson, Amber Ferguson, and Cora Martin. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Martin.
Lisa was a native of Alma, GA, grew up in Burke County and was a resident of Martinez, where she and her husband raised their boys. She was known for being a stellar seamstress, loved traveling, and, most of all, enjoyed time with her family and friends.
A celebration of Lisa's life will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Wesley United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to SafeHomes of Augusta.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
