Lisa Pauline Williams
Lisa Pauline Williams
Belvedere, SC—Mrs. Lisa Pauline Williams, wife of the late Bernard M. Williams, entered into rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be held. Lisa was a 1977 graduate of Lucy C. Laney High School and a 1979 graduate of Gupton Jones College of Funeral Service. She was co-owner of Williams Funeral Home. Her professional memberships included the Eighth District and the Georgia Funeral Service Practitioners Associations. She was a member of Grace Street Church of Christ. Survivors are her sons, Bernard M. Williams and Bryan C. Williams; sisters, Renata W. Boston and Mignon A. Davis; aunts, Edith Hackney, Emma Jean Dawkins, Martha Dawkins; brothers-in-law, Darrell B. Davis and Clarence Williams; sisters-in-law, Bernice McKie and Betty Gardner; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing (with social distancing and masks) will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 2945 Old Tobacco Road and on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 1 to 7 p.m. at 1765 Martin Luther King Blvd. Please sign guestbook at www.wmsfh.net.
Williams Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
JUL
1
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
June 29, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of Lisa
Brenda Stanton
Friend
June 29, 2020
God Bless Each of You.
