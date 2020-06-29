Lisa Pauline Williams
Belvedere, SC—Mrs. Lisa Pauline Williams, wife of the late Bernard M. Williams, entered into rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be held. Lisa was a 1977 graduate of Lucy C. Laney High School and a 1979 graduate of Gupton Jones College of Funeral Service. She was co-owner of Williams Funeral Home. Her professional memberships included the Eighth District and the Georgia Funeral Service Practitioners Associations. She was a member of Grace Street Church of Christ. Survivors are her sons, Bernard M. Williams and Bryan C. Williams; sisters, Renata W. Boston and Mignon A. Davis; aunts, Edith Hackney, Emma Jean Dawkins, Martha Dawkins; brothers-in-law, Darrell B. Davis and Clarence Williams; sisters-in-law, Bernice McKie and Betty Gardner; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing (with social distancing and masks) will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 2945 Old Tobacco Road and on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 1 to 7 p.m. at 1765 Martin Luther King Blvd. Please sign guestbook at www.wmsfh.net.
