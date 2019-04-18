Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Lizzie Smith
Lizzie Bennett Smith Obituary
Mrs. Lizzie Bennett Smith, 94 entered into rest on Wednesday April 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Satruday, April 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Reginald D. Jones officiating. Burial will be at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Aiken, SC. She is survived by her daughter, Maria(Carnell)Beard, great-granddaughter, Mya Jenkins. and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2019
