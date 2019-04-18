|
|
Mrs. Lizzie Bennett Smith, 94 entered into rest on Wednesday April 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Satruday, April 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Reginald D. Jones officiating. Burial will be at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Aiken, SC. She is survived by her daughter, Maria(Carnell)Beard, great-granddaughter, Mya Jenkins. and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2019