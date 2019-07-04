|
Mrs. Lizzie Fitts entered into rest on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Near River Baptist Church in Allendale, SC. Burial will follow at the church cemetery . She leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Mrs. Leola Fitts (Leroy) Taylor, and Lizzie Fitts; one son, Thomas Fitts; four grandchildren, Dominique Taylor, Alexis Taylor, Margarette Fitts, and Carlos Fitts; two greatgrandchildren, Jeremiah Fitts and Navaeh Fitts; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 4, 2019