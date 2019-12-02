|
Lloyd G. Martin
Louisvile, Georgia—Mr. Lloyd G. Martin, age 84 of Alexander Road, Louisville, died December 2, 2019 in the Jefferson Hospital.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathan Melchior officiating. Burial will follow in the Rose Dhu Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Bryant, Mark Bryant, Clay Alexander, Kyle Alexander, Kary Alexander and Jeff Farr.
A native of Vidette, Mr. Martin was son of the late John Samuel Martin and Mae Beth Gardner. He was a 1956 graduate of Waynesboro High School and retired after over 30 years of service from Thermo King. He was a member of Bethel A.R.P. Church where he served as a Deacon.
Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; J.S. Martin, Jr., Eric Martin, sister in law, Roseann Martin, and is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Rosalyn Martin, of Louisville, daughter and son in law, Mary and Ken English, Jr. of Louisville, one precious grand-daughter, Lexie English, of Louisville, sister and brother in law, Myrna and Frank Wells, Sandy Springs, Georgia, sisters in laws, Ann A. Bryant of Louisville, Linda Alexander of Waynesboro, many nieces, nephews & friends.
The Martin family will gather 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, December 3.at the funeral home.
