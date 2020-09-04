1/1
Lloyd Mays
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd Mays
Augusta, GA—Lloyd H. Mays, 75, of Augusta, Georgia went home to be with his Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was the Founder and Lead Singer of multiple Gospel groups. He enjoyed coordinating a variety of local gospel sings in the area as well. Lloyd was well known for his beautiful, distinguished voice. He owned and operated Lloyd's Florist and Nursery in Augusta for numerous years and had a unique talent as a Landscape Designer and Lighting Expert. In his younger years, Lloyd loved drag racing, Harley Davidson Motorcycles, football and baseball. Mr. Mays loved gospel sings, ice cream, playing golf, attending church and spending time with his family and friends. Lloyd was a loving, generous man who will be deeply missed.
Mr. Mays was married to Natalin Wallens Dean for 40 years and they had two daughters together, Sharon (Allen) Dukes and Tracie (Frank) Richardson. Lloyd also had a daughter, Carmen Elliott; brother, Tommy Mays; sister, Linda (Pat) Stewart; five grandchildren, Emily and Joshua Dukes, Mackenzie Richardson, Matthew Williams and Carlee Waters; and one great-grandson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Grace Mays and one sister-in-law, Peggy Mays.
Mr. Mays said one day he was going to help build a church home for COF Ministries, so memorial contributions can be made to Church on Fire, Building Fund, P. O. Box 72, Dearing, GA 30808 in Mr. Mays' memory.
Services were privately held.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/06/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved