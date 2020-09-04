Lloyd Mays
Augusta, GA—Lloyd H. Mays, 75, of Augusta, Georgia went home to be with his Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was the Founder and Lead Singer of multiple Gospel groups. He enjoyed coordinating a variety of local gospel sings in the area as well. Lloyd was well known for his beautiful, distinguished voice. He owned and operated Lloyd's Florist and Nursery in Augusta for numerous years and had a unique talent as a Landscape Designer and Lighting Expert. In his younger years, Lloyd loved drag racing, Harley Davidson Motorcycles, football and baseball. Mr. Mays loved gospel sings, ice cream, playing golf, attending church and spending time with his family and friends. Lloyd was a loving, generous man who will be deeply missed.
Mr. Mays was married to Natalin Wallens Dean for 40 years and they had two daughters together, Sharon (Allen) Dukes and Tracie (Frank) Richardson. Lloyd also had a daughter, Carmen Elliott; brother, Tommy Mays; sister, Linda (Pat) Stewart; five grandchildren, Emily and Joshua Dukes, Mackenzie Richardson, Matthew Williams and Carlee Waters; and one great-grandson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Grace Mays and one sister-in-law, Peggy Mays.
Mr. Mays said one day he was going to help build a church home for COF Ministries, so memorial contributions can be made to Church on Fire, Building Fund, P. O. Box 72, Dearing, GA 30808 in Mr. Mays' memory.
Services were privately held.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/06/2020