|
|
Lloyd Muehlfeld
Augusta, GA—Mr. Lloyd Muehlfeld, age 88, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home.
Lloyd was born in Bridgeport, Michigan, the eldest child of Erna and Clarence Muehlfeld. He attended Northwestern Lutheran College. After college, Lloyd taught in various Lutheran schools, his final years included serving as Principal. Upon retiring from education, he began a second career at NutraSweet from which he retired several years later.
In addition to his wife, Bernice, he is survived by one daughter and four sons: Anette (Ed) Moran of Cincinnati, Ohio, David (Irene) Muehlfeld of Caseville, Michigan, Alan (Debbie) Muehlfeld of Martinez, Georgia, Tim (Sharon) Muehlfeld of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Mark (Wendy) Muehlfeld of Indianapolis, Indiana; 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his four sisters: Phyllis Frank, Kathy Frank, Betty (Jerry) Jerome, and Bonnie (David) Duclos, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3703 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, Georgia. Pastor Steve Olson will officiate with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park following the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, those planning expressions of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020