1930 - 2019
Clarks Hill, SC—Lloyd Walter "Rusty" Russell, 89, husband of 65 years to the late Ruth Russell of Clarks Hill, SC went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Parksville Baptist Church with burial to follow in church cemetery, conducted by the Reverend Craig McDaniel.
Reared in Parksville, SC, he was the son of the late Henry and Edith Russell. Rusty was a member of Parksville Baptist Church and dearly loved the Lord. He was a businessman and an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing all his life.
Survivors include one son, Wayne Russell; one daughter, Cheyanne Whitehead, both of the home; also, a sister, Betty Dorn of Greenwood, SC; a brother-in-law, Curtis "Buck" Daniel of Williston, SC; an adopted grandson, Jamie Sanders of Plum Branch, SC. He had special nieces and nephews and many special friends who have been a blessing to him and his family during his lengthy illness, including George and Dot Faulkner, Kim and Vicky O'Shell, Joe and Jessie Ledford, Dewayne and Suzanne Ledford and Richard and Marie Burton. He was predeceased by a brother Leon Russell.
If you desire, memorials may be made to Parksville Baptist Church, PO Box 4838, Parksville, SC 29844 of a .
The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at the Parksville Baptist Church Social Hall.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/12/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019
