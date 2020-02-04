The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
LM Crutchfield
Evans, GA—Entered into rest Saturday, February 1, 2020, Mr. Lynwood Marshall "LM" Crutchfield, 85, loving husband of Bobbie Crutchfield.
Mr. Crutchfield was a native of Langdale, AL but has resided in Evans for several years. He served in the United States Army and he retired from Kroger as Store Manager on Wrightsboro Road after 18 years. He enjoyed fishing and playing golf.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his son: Robert L. Crutchfield (Connie); grandchildren: Riley Crutchfield O'Rear (George), Carter Crutchfield (Caitlin), Kirby Crutchfield, David Crutchfield (Brooke), Michael Crutchfield (Shelby), and Catye Crutchfield; great grandchildren: Cooper, Erik, Charlie, and Porter; daughter-in-law: Diana Crutchfield; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Velma Crutchfield, and son, Rodney Crutchfield.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Dr. David McKinley and Rev. Dave Dillard officiating. A eulogy will be given by his son, Robert Crutchfield. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2452 Spring Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080, or to the , 250 Williams Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30303.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
