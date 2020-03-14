|
Lois Ann McDade
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Lois Ann McDade, 74, entered into rest on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Mrs. McDade enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino, cooking and shopping for others. She grew up in the CSRA and has lived here her entire life. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. McDade is preceded in death by her parents, Neil and Irene Rosier; brother, Gene Rosier; and sister, Nell Ray. Survivors include her loving spouse of 54 years, William Steve McDade; children, Stephen E. McDade (Christy), Christopher A. McDade (Tammy), Sissy R. Bookman (Robert); siblings, Lidia L. Edenfield and Peggy R. Clark (Eddie); grandchildren, Mindy Donlon (Ryan), Taylor McDade, Lauren McDade, Savannah McDade, Tanner McDade, Bailey Bensema (George) and Robert "Joseph" Bookman; and great-grandchildren, Madilynn, Brody, Liam, Briar, Owen and Marlee.
A memorial service will be held at 6pm, on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4-6pm at the funeral home on Monday, March 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
