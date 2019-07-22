Home

Curtis Funeral Home
218 West Hall Street
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3695
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Curtis Funeral Home
218 West Hall Street
Thomson, GA 30824
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Curtis Funeral Home
218 West Hall Street
Thomson, GA 30824
1923 - 2019
Lois Blanchard
Thomson, Georgia—Mrs. Lois Blanchard, 96, widow of Mr. John E. Blanchard, Sr., entered into rest peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Lake Crossing Health Care Center, Appling, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the Curtis Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. David Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call at the home of Bill Blanchard 816 Morris Road Grovetown, Georgia 706-945-3472 or at the Curtis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/23/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 23, 2019
