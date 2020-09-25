Lois C. Nance
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Lois Carolyn Santos Nance entered into rest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. She is survived by her children, Karen (Marcus) Readus, Antonio (Carol) Santos, Clifford Pitts, Glenn Santos, Robert Santos, James Nance Jr., Wayne (Annette) Santos and Charles Santos; seventeen grandchildren, forty four great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; her brother, Stanley Hawley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, dear friends and her church family. Mrs. Nance may be viewed on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home with social distancing and masks required.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/27/2020