Lois C. Nance
Lois C. Nance
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Lois Carolyn Santos Nance entered into rest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. She is survived by her children, Karen (Marcus) Readus, Antonio (Carol) Santos, Clifford Pitts, Glenn Santos, Robert Santos, James Nance Jr., Wayne (Annette) Santos and Charles Santos; seventeen grandchildren, forty four great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; her brother, Stanley Hawley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, dear friends and her church family. Mrs. Nance may be viewed on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home with social distancing and masks required.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/27/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
