Lois Fleming King, 93, of Huntington, WV, formerly of North Augusta, SC passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at The Village of Riverview, Barboursville, WV.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, May 17, 2019 in Pineview Memorial Gardens located in North Augusta, SC with Rev. Roy Kiser of the First Baptist Church of North Augusta officiating.
Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, OH is assisting the West Virginia family. Rowland-Ford Funeral Home, North Augusta, SC will be in charge of graveside services.
Lois was born September 12, 1925 in Geneva, AL, a daughter of the late Eugene S. and Allie Johnson Fleming. She was a graduate of Auburn University with a BS in Chemistry. Lois retired as a Medical Technician from University Hospital where she worked in the chemistry lab. Her passions included spending time with her children, her cats and loved to garden and sew. Lois was a member of First Baptist Church, Augusta, GA.
Lois is survived by her children, James W. (Marion) King, Jr. of North Augusta, SC and David F. (Marilyn Polan) King of Huntington, WV; and one grandchild, Jessie King (Nick) Bolduc of Hermon, ME.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. King, Sr.; four brothers, Roy Fleming, Dan Fleming, Herbert Fleming and Robert Fleming; and one sister, Rebecca Fleming Shupp.
Flowers or memorials may be sent to Rowland-Ford Funeral Home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2019