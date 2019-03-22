|
Lois Holbrook Thigpen, 89, loving wife of 62 years to the late Charlie Frank Thigpen, entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 20, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Louisville at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019, with Reverend Jonathan Witt officiating. Interment will follow in Waldens UMC Cemetery in Avera.
Lois was also preceded in death by her parents, P.C. and Ollie Holbrook; siblings, Mott Lamb and Gene Holbrook; granddaughter, Melena Kay Barrow Blocker; and great grandson, Andrew Cade Brightwell. Survivors include her three children, William Franklin Thigpen (Johnetta), Delores T. McGlohorn (Bill) and Peggy A. Schroder (Lloyd); nine siblings, Florence Irby (Grady), Dick Holbrook (Sara), Ann Salter, P.C. Holbrook (Lynn), Helen Williford (Terrell), Dot Kirby, Christine Cash (Gus), Wilma Tawney (Mickey), and Charles Holbrook (Gail); nine grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Colby Harrell, Gene Holbrook, Jeffery Holbrook, Roger Holbrook, Craig Lamb and Troy Williford. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Heartfelt thanks and appreciation are expressed to Alliance Hospice and especially her newest and best friends, Christel (RN), Daisy (CNA) and Mary (CNA).
The family will receive friends at James Funeral Home from 6:00- 8:00PM Friday, March 22, 2019.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019