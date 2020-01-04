|
Lois Jarrell
Augusta, GA—Lois Palmer Scales Jarrell passed away on January 1, 2020 in Charlotte, NC.
Lois was born on July 28, 1940, in New York City, the second daughter of the late Wallace Nathaniel and Lois Dobson Scales. Lois grew up in Augusta, GA, and was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County, Stratford College, and the New York School of Interior Design.
Lois was an Interior Designer in Augusta and Atlanta, before becoming the lead Interior Designer for the development of Amelia Island Plantation, on Amelia Island, FL. She returned to Augusta in 1986, and was the owner of Design Images and Gifts from 1986 to 1994.
Lois was a member and former deacon at Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was also a former member of the American Society of Interior Designers, Augusta Country Club, Junior League of Augusta, and the Alzheimer's Association of Augusta, where she served as president during the opening of the Jud C. Hickey Center.
Lois is survived by her daughter Lois (Cissy) Fortson Brantley (Allen) and their children Harriet Dobson Brantley and David Allen Brantley, Jr. of Charlotte, NC.
She is also survived by her grandchildren Lori Lively Holley (Butch) and their children Hunter Warren Holley and Hayden Thomas Holley, of Augusta, and Erin Lively Kirchhoff (Scott), and their son Taylor Joseph (TJ), of Augusta. Additionally, she is survived by her two sisters, Katherine Scales Lethgo of Augusta, and Anne (Toni) Scales Corpening of Winston-Salem, NC, and her nephews and nieces, James Robert Patterson, Jr. (Aryne) of Crystal River, FL, Douglas Scales Patterson (Jack Johnson) of Palm Springs, CA, Palmer Davison Ball (Michael) and their daughters Anne Dobson Ball and Taylor Davison Ball of Spartanburg, SC, and Wallace Davison Prestwood (Bill) of Charlotte, NC.
Lois was predeceased by her husband Thomas Jefferson Jarrell, and his children Barbara Jeanne Jarrell, Lynda Jarrell Moore and Thomas Jefferson Jarrell, Jr. She is also survived by his daughter Sandra Jarrell Sanders.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church in Augusta, GA, with Dr. Matthew Rich officiating. A reception honoring Lois will follow.
In Lois's memory, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Jud C. Hickey Center 1901 Central Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904 or Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church 2261 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30909.
