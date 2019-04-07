|
|
Lois Johnson Moore, age 94, of Augusta, departed this world on April 4, 2019 to be with her Heavenly Father.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Wrens Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Tom Kalliokoski officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Lois was married to the late Josh R. Moore for 56 years. She was born in Wrens, GA, the only child of Oscar A. and Annie Mae Johnson. Lois was formerly a long-time resident of Beech Island, SC.
Lois loved the Lord, her family, friends, and animals. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, reading, working crossword puzzles, dancing and especially cooking for gathered family and friends. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, whether they were winning or losing.
Lois was an active member of Crawford Avenue Baptist Church where she was a member of the Couples Class, and the Women's Missionary Union. She was a former Sunday School teacher and a reading volunteer at John Milledge School. The family gives thanks to her church family for their devotion, prayers, and love.
Lois is survived by her daughter, MaryAnne Hill; her two sons, Randy Moore (Trisha) of Wilmington, NC and Kenny Moore (Pat) of Chapin, SC; her grandsons, Michael Moore (Allison), and Eric Moore (Elizabeth); her granddaughters, Angelica Farrow (Gene Miller), Jessica Fisher (Brian), and Alexzandra Raymond (Mark); her great-grandchildren, Annie, Mae, Henry, and Sam; and her very special cousin, Joe Johnson. She was preceded in death by her son, James A. Moore; and great-grandson, Michael Anthony Hill.
The family would like to thank her very special caregiver, her granddaughter Angel, and the loving staff at Trinity Hospice; Carol, Carolyn, Janice, and Chaplain Tom for the care and love during her illness.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to your house of worship of favorite charity.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019