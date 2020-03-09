Home

Lois McKee Obituary
Lois McKee
Augusta, GA—Lois M. McKee, 92, wife of the late Arthur P. McKee, entered into rest on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Funeral services will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors this Thursday at 11:00 A.M. with the Pastor Robert E. Osburn, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery.
Mrs. McKee, a native of Lincolnton, was the daughter of the late Mitchell and Myrtle Shope Murphy, and had lived in the Augusta area for more than fifty years following her husband's retirement.. She was a military wife who traveled the world with her husband and two daughters and made a home wherever they lived. She was a wonderful wife, a loving mother and she loved to quilt and sew. She was a member of the 1st Advent Chirstian Church.
In addition to her parents Mrs. McKee was preceded in death by her brothers, James, William and Frank Murphy as well as her beloved Corgi's, Casey and Ginger.
Survivors include her daughters, Elaine Gentry of Ninety Six, SC, Jane Radford (Charlie) of Atlanta, GA, and Tammy Frank of Bluffton, SC; her sisters, Martha Shurling of Dothan, AL and Hazel English of Martinez, GA; her grandchildren, Doris, Tony, Ruthie, Heather, Kayla, William and Katherine; seventeen great grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Pallbearers will be, Mike, Nathan and Ken Crawford, Jeff Woods and David Roberts.
The family will receive friends this Wednesday from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/10/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020
